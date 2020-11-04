As of Wednesday, 22,709 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Cobb County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Almost a tenth of that number, 2,143, are considered probable cases based on rapid antigen test results, counted separately from the confirmed totals, new data on the Georgia DPH's dashboard shows.
The state is also reporting that there have been 10 "probable deaths" attributable to COVID-19 in Cobb in addition to the county's 466 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday.
Tuesday, Cobb County surpassed 2,000 hospitalizations to treat coronavirus infections, and Georgia marked over 8,000 people statewide who have died from the virus.
This week, Cobb has reappeared on the state's list of "emerging counties of interest," where there is increasing COVID-19 spread.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|11/4
|Change
|Cases
|22,709
|+122
|Hospitalizations
|2,011
|+7
|Deaths
|466
|+1
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|11/4
|Change
|Cases
|366,452
|+1,890
|Hospitalizations
|32,042
|+149
|Deaths
|8,072
|+44
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
