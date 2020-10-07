Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|10/7
|Change
|Cases
|20,224
|+104
|Hospitalizations
|1,840
|+13
|Deaths
|436
|+1
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|10/7
|Change
|Cases
|326,142
|+1,554
|Hospitalizations
|29,308
|+154
|Deaths
|7,259
|+32
Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news conference Wednesday that new positive cases have dropped more than 60% from their peak in July, and hospitalizations have also fallen by 60% since their last peak, to nearly 1,300. The positivity average over the past two weeks, he said, has fallen by half since August.
Georgia is reporting about 1,200 new cases per day, not including rapid antigen tests, which the Georgia DPH considers probable cases, such as cases where someone is exposed and has symptoms but is not tested.
There are 21,348 probable cases statewide, mostly from antigen testing, according to Georgia DPH.
Representatives of the state public health agency have told the MDJ it will publish probable cases in the daily report on its website soon.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
The Associated Press and Capitol Beat contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.