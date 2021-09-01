Coronavirus Graphic

Georgia recorded 126 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. The high death toll comes amid a surge in cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant which has overburdened hospitals across the state.

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

The Wednesday death toll was the highest in the state since March 3, when 139 people died. February 12 was the pandemic's deadliest day on record in Georgia with 189 deaths. In July, before the delta surge, the state was averaging less than 10 deaths per day.

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday

Category 09/01/21 Change
Cases 73,530 +393
Hospitalizations 3,797 +6
Deaths 1,091 +5

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday

Category 09/01/21 Change
Cases 1,097,709 +6,702
Hospitalizations 73,534 +267
Deaths 19,806 +126

As of Wednesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 722 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 92% of them unvaccinated. The system had 165 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 95% of them unvaccinated, and 116 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 96% of them unvaccinated.

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.