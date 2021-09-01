Georgia recorded 126 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. The high death toll comes amid a surge in cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant which has overburdened hospitals across the state.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Wednesday death toll was the highest in the state since March 3, when 139 people died. February 12 was the pandemic's deadliest day on record in Georgia with 189 deaths. In July, before the delta surge, the state was averaging less than 10 deaths per day.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|09/01/21
|Change
|Cases
|73,530
|+393
|Hospitalizations
|3,797
|+6
|Deaths
|1,091
|+5
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|09/01/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,097,709
|+6,702
|Hospitalizations
|73,534
|+267
|Deaths
|19,806
|+126
As of Wednesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 722 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 92% of them unvaccinated. The system had 165 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 95% of them unvaccinated, and 116 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 96% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
