Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday

Category 3/4/2021 Change
Cases 55,841 +227
Hospitalizations 2,830 +15
Deaths 864 +3

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday

Category 3/4/21 Change
Cases 824,804 +1,867
Hospitalizations 56,512 +143
Deaths 15,462 +114

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

