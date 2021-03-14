COVID-19 cases, deaths and positivity continues to decline in Cobb County and Georgia as a whole. Cases in Cobb are averaging 120 per day as of Sunday, while deaths are averaging 1.3 per day.
Starting Monday, Georgia residents 55 and older, along with people affected by a host of medical conditions. The majority of Georgians will be eligible under the new rules.
Georgians with the following conditions will be eligible for vaccines, starting tomorrow: asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions immunocompromised state, liver disease, neurologic conditions, overweight and obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease and thalassemia.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Sunday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
|Category
|03/14/21
|Change
|Cases
|56,697
|+76
|Hospitalizations
|2,894
|+0
|Deaths
|882
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
|Category
|03/14/21
|Change
|Cases
|835,484
|+788
|Hospitalizations
|57,361
|+27
|Deaths
|15,871
|-1
Georgia DPH reported a smaller number of total deaths in the state Sunday than they did Saturday. A DPH spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment or clarification.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
