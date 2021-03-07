The rate of deaths in Cobb County from COVID-19 appears to be falling, based on Georgia Department of Public Health data. The seven-day average fell to three deaths per day as of Sunday.
Cobb averaged between five and six deaths per day from mid-January through late February, but that trend has dissipated over the past week. The lowest periods for deaths in Cobb last fall saw a rate of about one or two deaths per day.
The PCR test positivity rate averaged less than six percent over the past week. The seven-day moving average in Cobb shows positivity lows not seen since November.
Total cases are still hovering close to 200 per day in Cobb. The seven-day moving average was 191.4 cases per day as of Sunday. While case numbers are much lower than the January surge, they are not too far off from the summer 2020 surge, when cases averaged around 250 cases for about three weeks.
Vaccine appointments through Cobb and Douglas Public Health are full for the week of March 8.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Sunday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
|Category
|03/07/21
|Change
|Cases
|56,134
|+101
|Hospitalizations
|2,862
|+0
|Deaths
|872
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
|Category
|03/07/21
|Change
|Cases
|828,336
|+939
|Hospitalizations
|56,797
|+35
|Deaths
|15,598
|+1
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.