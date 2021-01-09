As 2021 finishes out its first full week, Georgia continues to struggle to contain its surging numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Friday, Georgia and Cobb County both set records for new coronavirus cases reported. Saturday, 100 more Georgians lost their lives to the virus. Governor Brian Kemp asked for patience amid a slow vaccine rollout, while adding that he is "not happy" with Georgia's progress so far.
Marietta City Schools reported 75 coronavirus cases this week at a total of 13 locations. Lockheed Elementary reported nine new student cases, with one staff case. Marietta Middle School reported nine new student cases and three staff cases.
Cases were also reported at the Early Learning Center, A.L. Burruss Elementary, Dunlieth Elementary, Hickory Hills Elementary, Park Street Elementary, Sawyer Road Elementary, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, Marietta Middle School, and Marietta High School, as well as at the central offices.
Cobb County Schools reported 351 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district this week.
On Friday, the school system's website listed 1,921 cases as of Jan. 8. This week's cases were at 47 elementary schools, 21 middle schools and 15 high schools, a total of 83 schools.
At Hayes Elementary School, there are 14 confirmed cases, according to the district. At Kemp Elementary School, there are 17, and at Vaughan Elementary School there are 13.
No other elementary schools had more than 10 active cases. Elementary schools listed in the report include:
- Acworth Intermediate, Austell, Baker, Bells Ferry, Belmont Hills, Big Shanty Intermediate, Birney, Blackwell, Brumby, Bryant, Bullard, Cheatham Hill, City View, Clarkdale, Clay Harmony Leland, Fair Oaks, Ford, Garrison Mill, Haven at Skyview, Hayes, Hendricks, Hollydale, Kehely, Kemp, Kennesaw Primary, King Springs, Labelle, Lewis, Mableton, McCall Primary, Mount Bethel, Mountain View, Nickajack, Pitner, Powder Springs, Powers Ferry, Riverside, Rocky Mount, Russell, Sanders, Sedalia Park, Shallowford Falls, South Cobb ELC, Smyrna, Teasley, Timber Ridge, and Tritt Elementary Schools.
Awtrey Middle School reported 14 new cases, while McCleskey Middle School reported 21. Other middle schools listed in the report include:
- Barber, Campbell, Cooper, Daniell, Dickerson, East Cobb, Floyd, Garrett, Hightower Trail, Lindley, Lindley 6th Grade Academy, Lost Mountain, Lovinggood, Mabry, McClure, Palmer, Pine Mountain, Simpson, and Tapp Middle Schools.
Kell High School reported 10 new cases, Lassiter High School reported 12, North Cobb High School reported 17, and Walton High School reported 11. Other high schools listed in the report include:
- Allatoona, Campbell, Harrison, Kennesaw Mountain, McEachern, Osborne, Pebblebrook, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, and Wheeler High Schools.
The Cobb School district's coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobbk12.org/learningeverywhere/page/36826/covid-case-notification. Marietta City Schools report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/casereports.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Jan. 9, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|01/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|41,747
|+670
|Hospitalizations
|2,438
|+9
|Deaths
|583
|+6
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|01/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|629,204
|+8,957
|Hospitalizations
|49,510
|+323
|Deaths
|10,280
|+100
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
