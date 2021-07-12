Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the most recent report from Friday. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|07/12/21
|Change (since 07/09/21)
|Cases
|62,530
|+71
|Hospitalizations
|3,570
|+7
|Deaths
|1,018
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|07/12/21
|Change (since 07/09/21)
|Cases
|907,658
|+992
|Hospitalizations
|65,565
|+87
|Deaths
|18,575
|+16
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
