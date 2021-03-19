Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|03/19/21
|Change
|Cases
|57,121
|+115
|Hospitalizations
|2,917
|+6
|Deaths
|888
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|03/19/21
|Change
|Cases
|841,084
|+1,304
|Hospitalizations
|57,822
|+101
|Deaths
|16,095
|+42
Meanwhile, Cobb's two school districts released their weekly coronavirus reports.
Cobb County Schools has had 4,354 total cases of the coronavirus since July 1, according to the school system’s website.
On Friday, the district reported this week’s cases were at 32 elementary schools, 17 middle schools and 12 high schools, a total of 61 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff.
Marietta City Schools had active infections at 11 of its 13 facilities. Marietta High School had the most, with 32 students and two staff members with confirmed positive cases.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
