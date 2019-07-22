The Cobb County Water System reported an estimated 3,280 gallon wastewater sewer overflow occurred July 18.
The overflow, resulting from a structural problem caused by a sinkhole, occurred at 1901 McCollum Parkway in Kennesaw and discharged into a tributary of Noonday Creek.
The Water System was notified of the overflow at 2:30 p.m. and the overflow was stopped at 5:15 p.m.
Water System employees upon arrival found a sinkhole with sewage escaping from a pipe into the nearby waterway. Workers replaced six feet of an 8-inch clay main with 8-inch PVC pipe.
On June 28, the system reported a wastewater sewer overflow that resulted in an estimated 1,690 gallon sewage overflow into a tributary of Concord Creek in Smyrna.
For more information, call the Cobb County Water System’s Customer Services Facility at 770-419-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.