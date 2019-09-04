The Cobb County Water System reported an estimated 4,050 gallon wastewater sewer overflow occurred on Sept. 1.
The overflow, resulting from debris, occurred at 281 Fontaine Road in Mableton and discharged into a tributary of Nickajack Creek.
The Water System was notified of the overflow on Sept. 1 at 2:38 p.m. and the overflow was stopped on Sept. 1 at 5:20 p.m.
Water System employees upon arrival found a manhole discharging sewage into the nearby creek in a eight-foot by 20-foot area. The crew also found a damaged manhole lid blocking the pipe.
A jet machine was used to unstop the blockage and the damaged lid was removed. Workers also washed the spill area and spread out lime.
On Aug. 22, the system had a sewer overflow that resulted in an estimated 36,400 gallon sewage overflow into a tributary of Blackjack Creek.
For more information, call the Cobb County Water System’s Customer Services Facility at 770-419-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.