The Cobb County Water System reported an estimated 4,800 gallon wastewater sewer overflow occurred on Aug. 22.
The overflow, resulting from gravel, occurred at 1800 West Oak Commons Court in Marietta and discharged into a tributary of Blackjack Creek.
The Water System was notified of the overflow on Aug. 22 at 2:10 p.m. and the overflow was stopped on Aug. 23 at 1:35 a.m.
Water System employees upon arrival found a manhole discharging sewage with lid in place. There was heavy gray water flowing through wetlands leaving an area of seven feet by 135-feet from the manhole to the creek and an area of five feet by 275-feet inside the creek. Workers used a vactor to unstop the blockage in the sewer main line in the wetlands area and then cleaned the spill area.
On July 18, the system reported a wastewater sewer overflow that resulted in an estimated 3,200 gallon sewage overflow into a tributary of Noonday Creek.
For more information, call the Cobb County Water System’s Customer Services Facility at 770-419-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.