Cobb County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
"A storm in the central part of the county could produce hail that might damage cars. Heavy rain is possible," the county government said on its Facebook page.
A map from NWS shows a thunderstorm warning for northeast Cobb, as well as south Cherokee County and parts of north Fulton County. A warning means severe weather has been reported or detected by radar; a watch means that severe weather is possible, per NWS.
