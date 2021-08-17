Masks will be required in all Cobb County facilities, beginning Friday, County Manager Jackie McMorris said in a Zoom meeting with members of the Cobb Legislative Delegation on Tuesday.
The mandate will be enforced on anyone who enters public facilities, including contractors, vendors, employees who can't physically distance and visitors, McMorris said.
"We know we're going to get a whole lot of push back, but at the end of the day, we see a lot of cases internally with our employees," she said, adding that she "only has control over our county facilities and our employee base."
This story is developing. Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.