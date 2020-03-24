Asserting that measures to date have done little to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Cobb County, Chairman Mike Boyce said he intends to declare a state of emergency Tuesday.
"We've done our best to try and have informal enforcement of these social distancing (measures)," Boyce said at a special-called meeting Tuesday morning. "And as we saw this weekend, it's simply not working ... everybody went out to the parks."
Following in the steps of cities like Atlanta, Smyrna and Kennesaw, the county's declaration could shutter nonessential businesses and order county residents to shelter in place. Boyce said it would not include curfew, as Kennesaw's does.
A copy of a draft declaration prepared by county staff was not immediately available for review.
Although Boyce, as county chairman, can make the decision unilaterally, he asked commissioners to email him their feedback after a special-called meeting Tuesday morning.
At the meeting, a public health official and infectious disease expert warned that county hospitals would soon be overwhelmed with cases without more extreme efforts to encourage social distancing, the only way to slow the spread of a virus for which no vaccine or antiviral drug currently exists.
The precautions our Governor put in place yesterday should have been given a chance to work prior to taking this drastic measure that more than likely will put 100's out of work and businesses out of business. This order grants the Chairman far to great of powers and based on his history of out of control spending we all may need to hold on to our wallets.
We can trust President Trump.
We can trust Governor Kemp.
I do not trust Tax Hike Mike, although I will say I was shocked this past weekend, when I drove past Mud Creek Soccer Complex. There were hundreds of people in very close contact with each other, carrying on in a party-like festive gathering.
Don’t make Boyce mad, he doesn’t like to be questioned. His way or the highway.
Following this headline, "Cobb County rises to 86 virus cases", Cobb will declare a state of emergency out of fear the hospitals will be overrun soon??? Seriously? Already at capacity due to the staggering number, 86 cases, of corona victims?
The farce continues.
