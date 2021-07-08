Cobb County will be one of a select few jurisdictions nationwide where a national lawsuit against opioid distributors is tried in court, the county announced this week.
The suit by the county, originally filed in Atlanta, was merged with litigation in Ohio from other state and local governments across the country, according to a news release. Cobb is one of five locales where the lawsuit will be tried, which targets in particular pharmacies who are alleged to have profited off the opioid crisis.
The other four “bellwether trials” (trials used to determine on a small scale the merits of a larger legal claim) will be held in Texas, North Carolina, New Mexico, and Ohio. Among the pharmacies named in the suit are RiteAid, CVS, Publix, Kroger, Walgreen’s, and Walmart.
“The opportunity to bring our case to trial comes with great responsibility,” Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in the news release.
“We feel a deep sense of obligation to use this process to give voice to the experiences and ongoing needs of our community members on the front lines of the opioid epidemic, including first responders, medical professionals, individuals in recovery, and families impacted by the crisis. We look forward to presenting our case and will be ready when that day comes.”
The trial is expected to begin next year in the U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.