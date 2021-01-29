Friday, Cobb surpassed 50,000 total confirmed cases, with 50,173 — 414 more than were reported Thursday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. An additional 11,803 cases are reported from positive antigen rapid tests.
Cobb County Schools reported 384 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district this week.
On Friday, the school system’s website listed 3,168 cases since July 1. This week’s cases were at 48 elementary schools, 23 middle schools and 16 high schools, a total of 87 schools.
Schools with the most active cases include Campbell High School with 15 cases, Harrison High School with 13, Varner Elementary School, with 12 and Kell High School with 11.
Elementary schools with active cases include Acworth Intermediate, Addison, Argyle, Baker, Bells Ferry, Big Shanty Intermediate, Blackwell, Brumby, Bryant, Bullard, Chalker, Cheatham Hill, City View, Clarkdale, Clay Harmony Leland, Compton, Dowell, Due West, Eastvalley, Fair Oaks, Ford, Frey, Garrison Mill, Haven at Skyview, Hayes, Hendricks, Hollydale, Kennesaw Primary, Kincaid, King Springs, McCall Primary, Milford, Mountain View, Nicholson, Nickajack, Norton Park, Pickett’s Mill, Pitner, Powder Springs, Rocky Mount, Russell, Sedalia Park, Shallowford Falls, Smyrna, South Cobb Early Learning Center, Teasley, Varner and Vaughn.
Middle schools with active cases include Awtrey, Barber, Campbell, Cooper, Daniell, Dickerson, Dodgen, East Cobb, Floyd, Garrett, Griffin, Hightower Trail, Lindley, Lost Mountain, Lovinggood, Mabry, McCleskey, McClure, Palmer, Pine Mountain, Simpson, Smitha and Tapp.
High schools with active cases include Allatoona, Campbell, Harrison, Hillgove, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Osborne, Pebblebrook, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler.
The only high school with no active cases, and the only school in the district with no cumulative cases reported, is Cobb Horizon High School, an alternative school.
Marietta City Schools reported 87 coronavirus cases this week at all 12 of its schools, but not its central office. Another two cases are “presumptive positives,” which are people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 and have symptoms.
Marietta High School had 21 reported student cases and four staff cases, and Marietta Middle School had 15 student cases and one presumptive positive staff member.
Cases were also reported at the Early Learning Center, Burruss Elementary, Dunleith Elementary, Hickory Hills Elementary, Lockheed Elementary, Park Street Elementary, Sawyer Road Elementary, West Side Elementary, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|01/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|50,173
|+414
|Hospitalizations
|2,579
|+5
|Deaths
|693
|+5
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|01/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|741,991
|+4,843
|Hospitalizations
|49,869
|+261
|Deaths
|12,410
|+136
The Cobb School District’s coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.