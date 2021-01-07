EAST COBB — Children and their parents were up before sunrise to return to school at Timber Ridge Elementary School on Thursday, the first day of in-person classes of the semester in the Cobb County School District.
Educators greeted the students and offered hand sanitizer before they walked in from school buses or cars.
Timber Ridge has 489 students, and about 74% were attending in-person Thursday, Principal Shannon McGill said. Of those, about 30 were on campus for the first time since schools closed in the spring.
“I feel excited to start a new semester,” McGill said. “It’s exciting to see the students return, especially those who haven’t been in school since March.”
Mandy Gastineau was among the parents in the carpool line, dropping off her third-grader. Gastineau, who also substitute teaches for the school, said her daughter was “ecstatic” to be back and she was excited for her, though a little uncertain about whether the school will be able to stay open.
“There’s a little apprehension, will they be able to keep staffed in order to stay?” she said.
In the fall, Gastineau said she wrestled with the decision of whether to send her daughter back in-person, but ultimately decided it was better for her to be in school.
“In the beginning, it was not a simple or an easy decision we made,” she said. “She’s an only child, and that makes a big difference maybe in our decision process. We saw the isolation in the early part when they all had to be virtual, and the effects that was having. We felt she’s far more engaged in her learning and engaged socially (in school), and we felt like that was going to outweigh the risk.”
Tony Souza, a teacher at Westminster School, has a first and a fourth grader at Timber Ridge. He said the morning went “great.”
“Today was one of the least fight days in the morning to get them up and ready for school,” he said.
The face-to-face option for families is “very important,” he said.
“I believe kids need to be in school,” he said, adding that students learn best in-person.
A little over half — almost 54% — of district parents chose in-person learning for the spring semester in November during the district’s parent choice window. Another 25% chose virtual learning, and the remainder had not responded. The district said at the time that “each local school will partner with parents to determine the best environment for those students.” Current figures for how many students were in-person or virtual Thursday were not immediately available.
