Not all siblings follow in each other’s footsteps, but Cobb County sisters Savannah and Ruby Bell Stevens prove themselves to be a strong sister duo as they compete for Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen titles.
Savannah Stevens, Miss Greater Atlanta 2022, and Ruby Bell Stevens, Miss Magnolia’s Outstanding Teen 2022, will compete in the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition and Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen competition beginning Wednesday, June 15 in Columbus, Georgia.
This will be Savannah Stevens’ first year competing as a Miss and Ruby Bell Steven’ first year competing as an Outstanding Teen. Both sisters fell in love with competing in pageants, Savannah Stevens said. She would compete in Little Miss Cobb, and they were both part of the North Georgia State Fair pageants.
Following in her older sister’s footsteps gives Ruby Bell Stevens confidence. Savannah Stevens is able to give her sister advice and walk her through the system, Ruby Bell Stevens said.
“It's going to be cool having her up there on stage with me this year,” Savannah Stevens said.
Both sisters enjoy the talent portion of the competition the most, they said. Ruby Bell Stevens is a dancer and will be performing a jazz routine at the talent competition this year, and Savannah Stevens has been singing and creating music for most of her life. She already has a band and an album out on Apple Music, and she currently goes to Middle Tennessee State University for music business, she said.
“Music has been my plan since I was a kid,” Savannah Stevens said. “The Miss America organization opens up a lot of doors for you, so being able to be Miss Georgia will help my career and also I'll be able to promote my platform more as Miss Georgia than I ever would be.”
Besides showcasing their talents and interacting with the other candidates, participating in competitions has given the sisters skills they can apply in other areas of their lives, they said.
Preparing for the interviews and question portion of the competition has helped Ruby Bell Steven’s public speaking and conversational skills.
“[Interview prep] helps me talk to people better and have more open conversations with people,” Ruby Bell Stevens said.
She has also had to nail down time management skills, she said. Between dance classes, school, competitions and soccer, she’s had to make sure she can balance it all.
“The things that we do, we're very determined and we're very hard working,” Ruby Bell Stevens said. “We put 100% in everything we do.”
Competing has taught Savannah Stevens accountability and how to be passionate, educated and well-spoken about important topics, she said. Savannah Stevens’ platform is Dyslexia Awareness and Advocacy.
Savannah Stevens, who has dyslexia, realized how little it is talked about when she transferred from a private school to a public school. During her time in high school, she noticed that other students were also struggling with it but didn’t have the resources or knowledge to help them. She said she hopes to bring more awareness to it, especially in public schools.
“I didn't really start thinking about [dyslexia] and learning more about what I have until I joined the program, and so it's opened up that door for me, and it's something that I will continue to pursue and continue to advocate even after I'm done competing,” she said.
Ruby Bell Stevens’ platform is “You Don’t Have To Be Famous”, which emphasizes the impact social media has on young people’s mental health including the potential dangers of it. Her own experiences on social media have been able to inform her stance on this platform, she said.
She said she wants to show teenagers that they shouldn’t compare themselves to others online and that the best way to respond to hate comments is with kindness, two situations she has personal experience with.
Preparing for the Miss Georgia competition started for both girls as soon as they won a local prelimination title last August and September, Savannah Stevens said.
“So prep starts literally right as the crown is being put on your head,” she said.
The sisters immediately started selecting their evening dresses, preparing for their interviews and practicing their talents. It’s more than just a pageant, Ruby Bell Stevens said. It’s really like a job, one that requires time management and ample practice.
“There's more in it than that, you know, just smiling and waving,” Savannah Stevens said.
