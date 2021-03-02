Cobb County's coronavirus numbers have declined to pre-holiday levels, state data shows.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cobb County had 835 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week, the lowest since mid-November. That's still within the range Cobb saw during the summer surge. And, as of Tuesday, Cobb was reporting 246 confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.
Coronavirus-related deaths are also down in Cobb. Last week's data shows 31 people in the county died from the virus, down from 38 the week before. That figure is still above 2020 numbers, however: last year, only the week ending May 30 had a death toll that high, when 34 deaths were reported.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Tuesday's cumulative total for Cobb's confirmed cases was lower than the reported number Monday. Georgia DPH has not responded to requests for clarification.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|03/02/21
|Change
|Cases
|55,614
|Hospitalizations
|2,808
|+8
|Deaths
|852
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|03/02/21
|Change
|Cases
|821,482
|+1,793
|Hospitalizations
|56,251
|+162
|Deaths
|15,209
|+67
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
