Cobb County is seeing decreasing hospitalizations related to COVID-19, and so is the rest of the state, according to a report from the county government. 

This chart from Cobb County shows COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the county over time since June 26.

In Cobb County's latest COVID-19 update dated Tuesday, a chart shows that Cobb's hospitalizations are under five a day, down from 10 in late January. 

The county's chart shows Georgia averaging about 220 hospitalizations a day, down from early January, when it was about 300. 

This chart from Cobb County shows Georgia COVID-19 related hospitalizations over time since June 26.

Data from the state Department of Public Health over the last several weeks shows that Cobb County's COVID-19 cases are trending down, but deaths related to the virus remain high. Wednesday, Cobb was averaging 161 new cases a day, down from the 500s in January. The county was averaging 5.6 deaths a day Monday, and averages have remained near five since mid-January.

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday

Category 02/17/21 Change
Cases 796,547 +2,265
Hospitalizations 53,880 +222
Deaths 14,254 +78

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

