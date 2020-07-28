As of Tuesday, Cobb County has had the number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus jump by 32, to 1,229, per the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 213. The county's cumulative number of reported cases is now 10,453.
Four people in Cobb have died of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the county's total number of deaths to 292.
Statewide, there were 4,293 more cases reported as of Tuesday, and a total of 175,052 people across Georgia have had confirmed infections since the count began. Georgia had 54 new deaths as of Tuesday, and a total of 3,563 people in the state have died. There were 406 new hospitalizations, bringing the state's total to 17,544.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
