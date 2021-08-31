Coronavirus Graphic

Cobb County recorded five COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, per Georgia Department of Public Health data.

As of Tuesday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System is caring for 706 COVID-19 patients – that's an increase of 27 patients from Monday.
 
Of the current cases at Wellstar, 652 are unvaccinated. A total of 164 people are in the ICU (155 unvaccinated) and a total of 113 people are on ventilators (107 unvaccinated).

Georgia DPH data indicates Cobb alone saw 13 new hospitalizations Tuesday. 

According to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, there are 5,700 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Georgia, equivalent to the peak of the last surge, in January. In the region which contains Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas and Paulding counties, 94.9% of inpatient beds are in use, 93.8% of ICU beds are in use and 72.9% of ventilators are in use.

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday

Category 08/31/21 Change
Cases 73,137 +359
Hospitalizations 3,791 +13
Deaths 1,086 +5

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday

Category 08/31/21 Change
Cases 1,091,007 + 6,782
Hospitalizations 73,267 +445
Deaths 19,680 +86

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

