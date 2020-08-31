The good news is the number of new coronavirus cases has been on the decline in Cobb County in recent weeks. The bad news is that deaths are higher in August than they were in July, data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows.
In an interview earlier this month with the Marietta Daily Journal, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health, said the rise in deaths is attributable to an increase in the case count earlier this summer.
“We experienced a large surge of cases in July and we continue to see deaths mount in Cobb County as a result of that surge,” Memark said.
In the week starting Aug. 2, Cobb had 1,900 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in a week-long period since the pandemic started. The following weeks have seen about half that number of new cases, with 1,024 reported last week. The prior week had 990 new confirmed cases, the lowest number in seven weeks.
While positive cases in Cobb are trending lower, deaths due to COVID-19 over the last four weeks are generally up from the overall average.
Even though no deaths were reported in Cobb on Monday, last week saw 22 deaths, and the week before saw 30, the highest one-week death count since the week of May 24, when there were 34 deaths reported.
Cobb’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|8/31
|Change
|Cases
|16,966
|+70
|Hospitalizations
|1,589
|+6
|Deaths
|391
|0
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|8/31
|Change
|Cases
|270,471
|+1,523
|Hospitalizations
|24,604
|+32
|Deaths
|5,632
|+28
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
