Cobb County reported 168 positive COVID tests and one death from the virus Monday.
The case count is a dramatic drop from the last five days that were all above 300 cases per day. Still, the overall trend is being described as a surge, not only in Cobb, but in Georgia and nationwide.
Last week saw 2,466 new cases which eclipsed the record of 2,100 set the previous week. The last time Cobb saw cases that high on a weekly basis was the first week of August when 1900 new cases were reported.
Responding to public health concerns over the rising COVID-19 spread, County Manager Jackie McMorris announced adjusted county operations to reduce on-the-job contact between employees and between employees and residents. County government remains open and essential services continue.
Essential county services, the court system and any advance voting will not be affected.
However, all county libraries closed to the public Monday until further notice. Public access to a range of library services continues to be available, including curbside service at 12 libraries for patrons to pick up reserved items. Online digital resources – eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, streaming videos, databases and more – are also offered through cobbcat.org.
Public meetings will likely return to a virtual format, McMorris said in a press release. Public participation will still be allowed.
Senior Services will continue to operate in the current limited operation status. All centers will remain open and will be staffed to accommodate existing services. Meals on Wheels and transportation services will continue.
One of the larger nursing homes in Cobb County, Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory, is under quarantine for two weeks after two staff members and one assisted living resident tested positive, the company announced Sunday to residents and their families. The dining room is closed and group events have been canceled. The facility is closed to family, but some staff will visit residents in their apartments, executive director Beth Laxton told the MDJ in a statement.
“At Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory, our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the residents entrusted to our care - they are our family. We conduct community-wide mass testing for staff and for residents. As a result, we’ve learned two staff members and one resident have tested positive. In response, we immediately placed the community under quarantine for 14 days and cancelled all indoor and outdoor visits for the same time period. We’ll test residents and staff members every seven days until there are no positive results for 14 days. Engagement staff - staff that are focused on the social well-being of our residents - will continue to visit residents in their apartments. They’ve been trained on all safety protocols and use PPE,” she said. “We sincerely thank our amazing staff for their commitment and tireless work to care for everyone and uplift our residents’ spirits.”
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|12/21
|Change
|Cases
|32,951
|+168
|Hospitalizations
|2,290
|+1
|Deaths
|531
|+1
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|12/21
|Change
|Cases
|512,699
|+3,121
|Hospitalizations
|39,502
|+90
|Deaths
|+9,453
|+16
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
