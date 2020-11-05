Coronavirus cases in Cobb County are steadily climbing, with an average of over 100 new cases a day as of Thursday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb's seven-day moving average for new daily cases is 109.3, well above the 65.1 average the county saw this time last month. Cobb's increasing cases are tracking with a statewide climb since late September.
Deaths related to COVID-19 are holding steady averages in Cobb and across the state, lower than those in August. Thursday, Cobb was averaging 1.6 deaths over the last seven days, according to Georgia DPH.
Nationally, the virus is showing up in larger numbers of new cases than ever: Wednesday, the U.S. had a record-high increase of 106,537 cases in one day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 6,257 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 827,380. Also, 39 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,961.
No new nonresident deaths were announced, leaving the nonresident toll at 209.
Since the beginning of October, Florida has seen some increase in newly confirmed cases. Thursday’s single-day case count is the most Florida has reported since Aug. 15 when 6,352 cases were added
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|11/5
|Change
|Cases
|22,836
|+127
|Hospitalizations
|2,015
|+4
|Deaths
|469
|+3
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|11/5
|Change
|Cases
|368,368
|+1,993
|Hospitalizations
|32,217
|+175
|Deaths
|8,126
|+58
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.