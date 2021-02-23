Cobb County is asking a judge to order former President Donald Trump, his campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer to compensate the county for $10,875 in legal fees it incurred from a lawsuit Trump and Shafer filed to overturn Georgia’s election results.
The lawsuit, which was withdrawn in January after Joe Biden’s victory was certified by Congress, was one of several filed by Republicans alleging fraud and irregularities on the part of Georgia counties. It named Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
The county paid legal fees, as Eveler was sued in her official capacity as a county employee.
The motion was filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court by Daniel White of Haynie, Litchfield & White, which represents the Cobb Board of Elections.
White said in an interview that “one of the arguments that we put forward is that their claim was meritless, both from a factual standpoint and from a legal standpoint.”
The motion says that “Nowhere did they [petitioners] offer specific examples of illegally cast ballots or erroneously counted votes in numbers sufficient to overcome the margin of victory in this case. Instead, Petitioners’ claims of voter misconduct were based largely upon 'data analysis' from three individuals, none of whom are experts, and whose sworn affidavits were based upon unreliable internet sources, dubious theories about 'buckets of votes' which were assigned vague levels of risk, and easily disprovable 'tentative' claims of non-residents voting that were supported by unreliable public databases.”
But the primary argument the county makes, White said, is that Eveler never should have been a party to the lawsuit.
“If you're going to challenge an election, you're supposed to name the county superintendent of elections,” White said. “And Georgia law is pretty clear that, in the case of Cobb County, that's the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, that's not the election department manager.”
DeKalb County was also named in the same suit and has now filed a similar motion. White said he’s had discussions with other counties that may join in the motion. A total of 15 Georgia counties, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and others were named in the petition filed by Trump, his campaign and Shafer.
The motion for Cobb says the lawsuit caused counties to waste taxpayer money on legal fees and that Cobb’s fees are “just a fraction” of the fees incurred by counties, the state and others.
