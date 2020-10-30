Cobb County School District has had 30 schools with confirmed COVID-19 infections this week, the district reported Friday. This week’s cases were at 25 elementary schools and five middle schools. There have been a total of 443 cases in the district. Each school has reported fewer than 10 cases this week, and for these schools the district is not reporting how many cases there are, or how many are students or staff.
The schools are: Bells Ferry, Big Shanty Intermediate, Birney, Brumby, Chalker, City View, Clarkdale, Clay Harmony Leland, Dowell, East Side, Fair Oaks, Ford, Green Acres, Hollydale, Lewis, Mableton, Murdock, Nickajack, Norton Park, Pitner, Powers Ferry, Riverside, Shallowford Falls, Tritt and Varner elementary schools; and Daniell, East Cobb, Floyd, Pine Mountain and Tapp middle schools.
Marietta City Schools reported Friday that it had five cases this week: a student at West Side Elementary School, one student and one staff member at Marietta High School, one staff at the district’s central office and one staff at Lockheed Elementary School.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|10/30
|Change
|Cases
|22,132
|+73
|Hospitalizations
|1,988
|+8
|Deaths
|458
|+1
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|10/30
|Change
|Cases
|358,225
|+1,538
|Hospitalizations
|31,606
|+90
|Deaths
|7,955
|+35
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.