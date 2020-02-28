The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently notified principals across the country that their students were named finalists in this year's National Merit Scholarship Program.
Seventy-four seniors from high schools in the Cobb County School District made the finalist list.
Walton High School, in east Cobb, had the most students on its list, with 35, according to the Cobb school district.
The other Cobb schools with semifinalists include Campbell High School, Harrison High School, Hillgrove High School, Kennesaw Mountain High School, Lassiter High School, Pope High School, Sprayberry High School, and Wheeler High School.
More than 1.5 million entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, and Cobb's 74 students will join more than 345,000 others in earning the Merit Scholar title, the school district announced.
In 2019, 41 students in Cobb Schools earned National Merit Scholarships.
Cobb's finalists this year are:
Campbell High School :
- Natasha Dorr-Kapczynski
- Samantha A. Hong
- Youssef Jaafar
- Damon Lin
- Eden O. Rowe
- Harrison High School
- Leah M. Delfausse
- Bessem K. Enow
Hillgrove High School :
- Evan R. Montoya
- Andrew J. Smith
Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Braden R. Hester
- Jayden R. Johnson
- Sasamon B. Omoma
- Evani N. Patel
- Elaina R. Regier
Lassiter High School
- Eleanor B. Froula
- Claire M. Halloran
- Perry Kramer
- Gabrielle P. Levitt
- Anna K. Mitchell
- Catherine L. Pereira
- Paul H. Tegethoff
Pope High School
- Ada R. Burris
- Sanjeet C. Harry
- Andrew M. Myers
- Yelizaveta I. Pivnik
Sprayberry High School
- Reilly S. Misra
Walton High School
- Chanwoo Bae
- Jordan Bass
- Alec Berger
- Andrew Cameron
- Daniel Catanese
- Anjali Chareddy
- Taylor Chiles
- Sinead de Cleir
- Judith Denning
- Julia Dierker
- Russell Emerine
- Reagan Jacobson
- Guy Kemelmakher
- Aleem Lakdawala
- Andrew Li
- Viviana Lu
- Nidhi Manikkoth
- Kara McKinley
- Russell Newton
- Erik Pitts
- Neeraj Raja
- Anant Rajan
- Pranav Rajbhandari
- Aaron Rieck
- Arvind Saligrama
- Tara Shabazaz
- Eric Simon
- Bill Sun
- Shiloh Thomas-Wilkinson
- Qilin Tong
- Ria Uppalapati
- Akshin Vemana
- Tharun Venkatesan
- Madeline Zhang
- Zaim Zibran
Wheeler High School
- Ann-Marie A. Abunyewa
- Kruthik S. Alapati
- Ava R. Autera
- Charlie E. Bishop
- Patrick G. Chen
- Alessa L. Cullinan
- Rose Jewel
- Brian Kent
- Emma G. Mason
- Pranav J. Nedumpurath
- Jeremy L. Payne
- Morris I. Wan
- Eric W. Yao
