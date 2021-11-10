Cognia, the accrediting body of the Cobb County School District, has sent the district a copy of a report it completed after conducting a “special review” this summer, a district official confirmed Wednesday.
“This week the District did receive the Special Review Report from Cognia and will be releasing (it) to the public in the near future,” spokeswoman Nan Kiel said in a prepared statement. Kiel did not say exactly when it would be released or comment on the substance of the report.
Cognia announced its special review earlier this year after receiving a letter from the three Democrats on the district’s governing board asking for Cognia’s “professional expertise in ensuring that the Cobb Board of Education is upholding its duties as a governing body,” as well as complaints from 50 members of the district staff and community, many of them unhappy with partisan rancor on the board.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the review could jeopardize the district’s accreditation, and with it, graduates’ odds of getting into college or securing HOPE scholarships, educator recruitment and retention and even county property values.
Board Democrats, meanwhile, have insisted the review would not cost the district its accreditation, pointing to statements made by Mark Eglart, Cognia’s chief executive officer.
“We’re here to help them improve,” Elgart told the Journal in an interview this spring. “We’re not here to penalize them.”
As part of the review process, Cognia evaluators conducted 45-minute virtual interviews with Ragsdale and all seven Cobb school board members, district officials previously said.
Other interviews included senior district staff; principals at all school levels; group interviews with teachers, parents, students (all three levels); and the community.
In addition to the virtual interviews, Kiel said the district has also collected and submitted to Cognia around 1,000 individual pieces of evidence related to the four standards Cognia has indicated. Those standards, the district says, focus on “governing authority, equitable opportunities and student performance.”
Elgart previously told the MDJ there were four main areas of complaint in the 50 community and staff complaints: management of COVID-19; naming/renaming of Wheeler High School; district response to the needs of struggling schools; and board governance.
Pieces of evidence submitted to Cognia include adherence to and possible violations of board policy by board members; student performance data; allocation of money from the voter-approved 1% special sales tax for education; per-student spending; stakeholder feedback; academic programs and initiatives; and finance and procurement process and data.
