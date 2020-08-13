Cobb students will soon have access to their virtual classrooms.
The Cobb County School District has launched CTLS Learn, the student branch of the Cobb Teaching and Learning System, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
When the academic year starts online only on Aug. 17, students will use CTLS Learn to access assignments, view learning resources like textbooks, and communicate with teachers and peers through video chats.
“CTLS Learn allows teachers to provide a high-quality educational experience for students,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a statement on the district website. “In any classroom, nothing is more important than the teacher, and in a digital classroom, nothing is more important than giving teachers the right tools. Student engagement is important to us and CTLS Learn allows students to be engaged with learning, remotely.”
The CTLS Learn student portal is active now, the district said, and students can log in at cobbctls.com.
Board member Randy Scamihorn said the Cobb Teaching and Learning System is equipped to handle heavy traffic when students log in for classes on Monday.
"We've been developing it very methodically for the past five years," Scamihorn said of CTLS. "We have been wanting to offer more variety to our students, even prior to the pandemic."
Scamihorn complimented Ragsdale for his leadership in planning and developing CTLS. Teachers have already started working with the platform, and Scamihorn said it has received positive reviews from educators.
"I have heard, overwhelmingly, more positive comments from our teachers than negative," Scamihorn said.
The board member likes that students, teachers and parents will all be able to use CTLS to communicate and track student progress.
“As we begin the 2020-2021 school year in remote classrooms, CTLS Learn is one important step Cobb teachers and leaders have taken to make remote learning a more meaningful experience for students,” the district said in the release.
In a 2-minute promotional video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, the district introduced the CTLS Learn platform and highlighted the resources available to students through it.
“CTLS Learn is a learning system for students connecting us with our teachers and the stuff we need to get a really good education,” the district said in the promotional video. “The CTLS Learn portal lets us see our assignments on the classroom dashboard, access a whole bunch of good resources online, including our textbooks, and even do video chats with our teachers, teams or whoever else we need to in our school.”
According to the video, CTLS Learn simplifies communication between students and teachers. Teachers can leave feedback for students through the platform, and the student portal features a calendar for due dates and important events. Students can set personalized alerts and reminders on the calendar, and the platform also features a phone and email directory so families can communicate with school staff.
While students and teachers will communicate and start the school year in CTLS Learn, families can access the platform through CTLS Parent. The parent portal allows families to view student grades and communicate with teachers. CTLS Parent can be accessed online at ctlsparent.cobbk12.org/signin/cobb or through the mobile app, and technical support is available at cobbk12.org/ctls.
