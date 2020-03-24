Updated at noon Tuesday:
Georgia has broken the 1,000 threshold for confirmed cases of infection from the coronavirus at 1,026, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report.
As of noon on Tuesday, Cobb County has 86 cases, up from 79 on Monday. As of the latest report from the state, there have been five deaths in Cobb.
The state’s health department reported 32 people in the state with COVID-19 have died. That's up from the 26 reported on Monday evening. The five people who have died in Cobb include:
- a 56-year old male
- a male and female both aged 67
- a 77-year-old male and
- an 85-year old female
The state's total number of people with the virus is up 226 from Monday, when Georgia had 800 reported confirmed cases. In its reports on Monday and Tuesday, the department notes that the increases are partially due to improved electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories.
There have been 5,484 reported tests in the state, about 18.7% of which had positive results. Of the Georgia tests, 75% were analyzed in a commercial lab, and a quarter were at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.
The majority of the cases in Georgia, 56%, are people between the ages of 18 and 59, while those over 60 make up another 36%. Seven percent of cases were in people whose age was not specified. Just one percent has been 17 years old or younger. The cases are nearly evenly split between male and female patients.
In the United States, there are 44,183 confirmed cases, and 544 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily report released Tuesday afternoon.
COVID-19 Georgia cases by county:
Cobb: 86
Fulton: 184
Dekalb: 94
Dougherty: 90
Bartow: 75
Gwinnett: 45
Cherokee: 28
Carroll: 26
Clayton: 21
Lee: 20
Clarke: 16
Hall: 14
Henry: 13
Fayette: 12
Douglas: 11
Floyd: 11
Lowndes: 11
Richmond: 11
Coweta: 10
Forsyth: 8
Polk: 8
Chatham: 7
Gordon: 7
Rockdale: 7
Paulding: 6
Troup: 6
Glynn: 5
Laurens: 5
Newton: 5
Oconee: 5
Spalding: 5
Bibb: 4
Columbia: 4
Pickens: 4
Worth: 4
Houston: 3
Lamar: 3
Lumpkin: 3
Mitchell: 3
Monroe: 3
Muscogee: 3
Peach: 3
Terrell: 3
Baker: 2
Baldwin: 2
Bryan: 2
Butts: 2
Coffee: 2
Crisp: 2
Early: 2
Effingham: 2
Sumter: 2
Tift: 2
Whitfield: 2
Barrow: 1
Ben Hill: 1
Burke: 1
Camden: 1
Catoosa: 1
Charlton: 1
Chattooga: 1
Clinch: 1
Colquitt: 1
Dawson: 1
Greene: 1
Harris: 1
Heard: 1
Irwin: 1
Jasper: 1
Liberty: 1
Lincoln: 1
Macon: 1
Madison: 1
Meriwether: 1
Miller: 1
Morgan: 1
Pierce: 1
Pulaski: 1
Randolph: 1
Stephens: 1
Tattnall: 1
Turner: 1
Twiggs: 1
Walton: 1
Washington: 1
Unknown: 81
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (544)
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (32)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (1,026)
COVID-19 cases in the United States (44,183)
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates a status report twice daily, at noon and at 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. The CDC updates its report of U.S. cases at noon Mondays through Fridays at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html.
