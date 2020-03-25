Georgia’s cases of infection from the coronavirus have risen to 1,247, according to the latest state Department of Public Health report.
As of noon Wednesday, Cobb County had 101 confirmed cases, up from 90 on Tuesday. Cobb has the fourth highest number of cases, behind Fulton County at 198, DeKalb County at 116 and Dougherty County at 109.
The state health department reports 40 people in Georgia have died from the virus. Five of those have been individuals from Cobb County.
They include:
a 56-year old male
a 67-year-old male
A 67-year-old female
a 77-year-old male and
an 85-year old female
Of Georgia’s reported individuals with COVID-19, 394, or about 32%, have been hospitalized. The 40 deaths make up 3% of the total cases in the state.
The state health department reports as of noon Wednesday, 6,179 tests have been administered, 76% were processed in a commercial lab. About a fifth of the reported tests had positive results for the virus. Georgia’s reported coronavirus cases are nearly evenly split between male and female patients, with 51% female, 48% male and one percent unknown or not reported.
A majority of the state’s reported cases, 60%, are in individuals ages 18-59. Thirty-five percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases are in people ages 60 and older, and four percent are people whose ages were not reported. One percent of the cases are in children 17 and younger.
In the United States, there are 54,453 cases in all 50 states and four U.S. territories as of noon Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reports that 737 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.
COVID-19 Georgia cases by county: (1,247)
Fulton:
198
DeKalb:
116
Dougherty:
109
Cobb:
101
Bartow:
78
Gwinnett:
48
Cherokee:
31
Carroll:
27
Lee:
25
Clayton:
22
Clarke:
19
Hall:
19
Douglas:
17
Floyd:
14
Fayette:
12
Henry:
12
Lowndes:
11
Coweta:
10
Richmond:
10
Forsyth:
9
Rockdale:
9
Gordon:
8
Polk:
8
Chatham:
7
Newton:
7
Bibb:
6
Columbia:
6
Laurens:
6
Paulding:
6
Spalding:
6
Troup:
6
Early:
5
Glynn:
5
Houston:
5
Oconee:
5
Sumter:
5
Tift:
5
Mitchell:
4
Peach:
4
Pickens:
4
Whitfield:
4
Baker:
3
Crisp:
3
Effingham:
3
Lamar:
3
Lumpkin:
3
Monroe:
3
Muscogee:
3
Terrell:
3
Worth:
3
Baldwin:
2
Barrow:
2
Bryan:
2
Butts:
2
Coffee:
2
Greene:
2
Irwin:
2
Jasper:
2
Miller:
2
Seminole:
2
Twiggs:
2
Washington:
2
Appling:
1
Ben Hill:
1
Burke:
1
Camden:
1
Catoosa:
1
Charlton:
1
Chattooga:
1
Clinch:
1
Colquitt:
1
Dawson:
1
Decatur:
1
Dodge:
1
Fannin:
1
Harris:
1
Heard:
1
Jackson:
1
Jones:
1
Liberty:
1
Lincoln:
1
Macon:
1
Madison:
1
Meriwether:
1
Morgan:
1
Pierce:
1
Pulaski:
1
Randolph:
1
Stephens:
1
Tattnall:
1
Taylor:
1
Thomas:
1
Turner:
1
Walton:
1
White:
1
Wilkes:
1
Unknown:
153
COVID-19 cases in Georgia (1,247)
COVID-19 cases in the United States (54,453)
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (40)
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (737)
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates a status report twice daily, at noon and at 7 p.m. For the full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. The CDC updates its report of U.S. cases at noon Mondays through Fridays at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html.
