Cobb locals Patty Murphy and Mandy Leins took home Best of Show in the Georgia Celebrates Quilts show and placed first place in the Pieced Two Person division for their quilt ‘Therapy and Metamorphosis’.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-40386a25-7fff-5e11-65df-f07d1c8efbca”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-40386a25-7fff-5e11-65df-f07d1c8efbca”}First place for the Group quilt category went to Janice Kuhns, Sylvia Johnson and Diana Quinn.
Cobb locals Patty Murphy and Mandy Leins took home Best of Show in the Georgia Celebrates Quilts show and placed first place in the Pieced Two Person division for their quilt ‘Therapy and Metamorphosis’.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-40386a25-7fff-5e11-65df-f07d1c8efbca”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-40386a25-7fff-5e11-65df-f07d1c8efbca”}First place for the Group quilt category went to Janice Kuhns, Sylvia Johnson and Diana Quinn.
Jan Cunningham and Terri Taylor won with this quilt for Best Use of Color.
Terri Taylor won first place in the Miniature quilt category with this quilt.
Terri Taylor won first place in Small Medium Pieced quilt for this quilt.
Jan Cunningham and Terri Taylor won Best Computerized Longarm Machine Quilted for this quilt.
Cobb County residents took home seven awards from the Georgia Celebrates Quilts 2022 show, including Best of Show.
The winners’ quilts will be on display at the Georgia Celebrates Quilts show at the Cobb County Civic Center until Saturday. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and tickets are $10 at the door.
Cobb locals Patty Murphy and Mandy Leins took home Best of Show and placed first place in the Pieced Two Person division for their quilt “Therapy and Metamorphosis.”
Other winners include Jan Cunningham and Terri Taylor for Best Use of Color, Best Longarm Machine Quilted and first place in Special Techniques, Terri Taylor for Small Medium Pieced quilt and first place Miniature quilt and Janice Kuhns, Sylvia Johnson and Diana Quinn for first place Group quilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.