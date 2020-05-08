Ahead of Mother’s Day this Sunday, the MDJ asked Cobb County residents to reflect on their moms. Here’s what they said:
Family of Marietta first lady Jean Alice TumlinJean Alice Tumlin, Marietta’s first lady, said she’s always made her family and her children a priority in her life, and her kids will tell you truer words have never been spoken.
“I was always the team mom, the homeroom mom, I was always the (Cub Scouts) den leader and the (Girl Scouts) Brownie leader, all that,” Tumlin said. “We’ve always been right there for our children. We were just hands on, I guess you could say.”
Tumlin, who has three grown children and six grandchildren with Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, said the mayor also often coached sports teams.
Especially in light of all the closures and travel restrictions that have been implemented over the course of the pandemic, she said she feels fortunate that her family still lives so close by. Two of her children live within a mile of her home, and one has recently moved back in with her.
“We’re probably in a very unique situation,” Jean Alice Tumlin said. “We’re really blessed.”
Her children echoed their mom’s recollections, saying that they realize the unwavering support she gave them growing up and how she’d made sacrifices to make sure they had every opportunity to grow and succeed, especially as they’ve had children of their own.
Sig Tumlin, one of the Tumlins’ two sons, said that is something he’s carried into his own life as a father.
“I think something that I’ve learned from her is probably that you can always do more. There were times when she was really busy with work, but she always was able to put stuff aside and help us out in any way she could,” he said. “There’s never been a circumstance where I’ve asked her for something that she hasn’t bent over backwards for.”
Family of Chinita Allen, president of Cobb Democratic Women
Chinita Allen, president of the Cobb Democratic Women, said she continues to learn and grow as a mom as her children grow. And, Allen said, while its a challenge, she’s realized that as her children become adults — two are in college and one at Walton High School — she has to “cut the cord.”
“But it’s been a joy to just watch them grow and become adults,” she said.
For his part, Derrick Allen, the middle of the three Allen children, said his mother has done a great job, adding that he’s learned “everything” from her.
“I’ve learned right or wrong, determination, perseverance, pushing through anything and never giving up just because things get hard,” he said.
Marcus Allen, the youngest Allen child, said he’d learned how to properly prioritize and establish a value system, with family at the top and education just below that.
And like many of those who spoke with the MDJ, eldest child Chimari Allen said she knows her mother loves her and her siblings unconditionally.
“Whether she agrees or disagrees with our decisions, what we do, anything she’ll love us no matter what,” she said.
Becky Paden, historic preservation advocate
Becky Paden of Marietta remembered her mother, Gladys Wright Nash, with an appreciation not only for her upbringing but also for the unique challenges her mother faced as a woman growing up in the 1920s and 1930s.
Paden said her mother began teaching locally from the time she was 16 to when she married at 27, and she attended school in Milledgeville in the summers at Georgia State College for Women, now Georgia College and State University.
“I’ve realized how much patience it took to be a teacher, but I admire her for doing that, for having the patience and the intelligence to be a teacher,” Paden said.
She also said her mother’s involvement and interest in the community and its history rubbed off on her. Paden said her mother had once been her church’s historian, and she now sits on the church history committee at her own church, First Presbyterian Marietta.
“I feel like somehow I carry on, in a small way, some of the interests she had,” she said.
David Wilkerson, chairman of the Cobb Legislative Delegation
State Rep. David Wilkerson, chairman of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, said the memory that returns to him most when he thinks of the generosity of his mother, Helen Wilkerson, is his mom trying to pull information from the school day out of him. She just wanted to know how he was, David Wilkerson said, and she extends the same care to everyone.
“She doesn’t ask for a lot, and she gives what she does have to others,” he said.
Wilkerson said his mother often pops into his head while he’s making decisions or going about his daily life. He said she taught him through her actions to avoid judgement and to “view people as they are.”
“We all have some great traits, and we all have some flaws. Everybody’s human, I guess is the best way to say it,” he said.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton called his mother, Shana Jones, “one of the most determined people I know,” and reflected in awe at how she’d balanced her work with taking care of him as he grew.
“How she was able to do it all, I don’t know,” he said, adding that his stepfather traveled and was away from home frequently. “She is one of the most determined people I know.”
Norton said he’s carried that determination into his own life’s work. As for what he said he admires his mother for most, Norton called her “fiercely loyal.”
“Her loyalty to her family is second to none.”
Jan Galt, executive director of the Marietta Museum of History
Jan Galt, executive director of the Marietta Museum of History, spoke of her mother, Jean Lindsey Galt, with reverence for her work ethic, strength and resilience.
“She is a very strong woman. She does not shy away,” Jan Galt said. “But at the same time, she is extremely compassionate and caring. And she has been a fantastic role model.”
Jan Galt said her father died in 1980, and her mother immediately took over all parenting responsibilities as well as the responsibilities of the family business, Lindsey-Galt Furniture Company, which operated on or around Marietta Square from the 1950s to 2001.
She said when her mother took over full operation of the business, she faced discrimination from vendors who “didn’t want to deal with a woman.”
But through all of the challenges, Jan Galt said she has admired how positive her mother has remained.
“I’ve never heard her complain. She has one of the most positive outlooks on life,” she said. “It hasn’t always been easy, but she just says, ‘No matter what, we’re going to make it through, one way or the other.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.