The Georgia Department of Public Health announced last week that its vaccine dashboard displaying county-level data would be temporarily unavailable "due to ongoing system and data transfer issues that have caused delays in updating the COVID vaccine dashboard every day."
The dashboard should be back up by the end of this week, DPH said in the announcement.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, though, the state has administered approximately 3.7 million doses. About 23.1% of the state's population has received at least one dose. Only Alabama has a lower rate, at 22.7%. The national average is 28.6%, per the CDC.
About 500 doses were administered to Marietta City Schools employees and their families Sunday.
Georgia is operating two mass vaccination sites in the Atlanta area, along with several others scattered across the state. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and the Delta Air Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are administering thousands of shots per day.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|03/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|57,986
|+72
|Hospitalizations
|2,960
|+1
|Deaths
|909
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|03/29/21
|Change
|Cases
|850,413
|+806
|Hospitalizations
|58,533
|+35
|Deaths
|16,523
|+36
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
