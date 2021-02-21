Cobb County recorded 95 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the lowest daily count since Nov. 30. The seven-day moving average was about 142 cases per day as of Sunday, which is also the lowest number since Nov. 30. That average shot up to more than 500 cases per day in January. In periods of low case numbers, the county has averaged 30-60 cases per day.
No COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday in Cobb, following a week of declining case numbers and steady death numbers.
From Feb. 14-20, 38 people died from the virus in Cobb. The seven-day moving average was 5.4 deaths per day as of Sunday. That number has hovered around five since mid-January. In periods of low death numbers, the county has averaged 1 or 2 deaths per day.
Deaths lag a few weeks behind case numbers, and Cobb and Georgia as a whole have continued to see declining case numbers, after an unprecedented case surge in January.
In other local COVID-19 news, starting Monday Jim Miller Park will once again be used for free COVID-19 testing. Pre-registration is required, but appointments are not — pre-register online or by phone.
On the vaccination front, winter storms across the country have led to delays in delivery. Cobb-Douglas Public Health announced Friday that Saturday and Monday vaccination appointments were canceled. People with appointments should be contacted by public health staff to reschedule.
According to the Georgia DPH vaccine dashboard, approximately 1.15 million Georgians have received their first dose of the vaccine, a rate of about 11,100 per 100,000. Thus, more than 10 percent of the state has received a first dose.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Sunday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
|Category
|02/21/21
|Change
|Cases
|54,536
|+95
|Hospitalizations
|2,715
|+1
|Deaths
|814
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Sunday
|Category
|02/21/21
|Change
|Cases
|804,812
|+1,463
|Hospitalizations
|54,753
|+106
|Deaths
|14,633
|+4
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
