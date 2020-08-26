Cobb County had one of its highest single-day increases in coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, with eight deaths reported, per data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That follows 10 deaths reported in Cobb on Saturday, the second-highest single day increase since the pandemic began. The highest number of deaths recorded in a single day in Cobb was May 28, when there were 11 deaths.
Cobb saw 225 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 16,369.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|8/26
|Change
|Cases
|16,369
|+225
|Hospitalizations
|1,561
|+11
|Deaths
|381
|+8
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|8/26
|Change
|Cases
|260,590
|+2,322
|Hospitalizations
|23,939
|+222
|Deaths
|5,311
|+50
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.