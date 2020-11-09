Coronavirus cases are showing an overall increase in Cobb County over the last several weeks, matching trends in Georgia and an overall spike nationwide.
Monday, Cobb County had a reported seven-day moving average of 101 new cases a day, well over the 59.3 average reported Oct. 1, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.
Cases of COVID-19, which had killed 8,223 people by Monday and sickened hundreds of thousands more in Georgia, have declined sharply since a peak in late July when the state averaged more than 3,500 cases per day, according to state DPH data.
But cases have risen in recent weeks: Oct. 1, the state was reporting a daily average of just under 1,200, and Monday, the state had a 1,646 average, DPH data shows. Georgia's hospitalization numbers and positivity rates have also gone up, according to the data.
Nationally, new COVID-19 cases have spiked; Friday, the country reached a one-day record of new cases for the third day in a row at 132,830 cases, and Sunday, the U.S. again reported over 100,000 new cases at 105,142.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|11/9
|Change
|Cases
|23,155
|+65
|Hospitalizations
|2,028
|+2
|Deaths
|470
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|11/9
|Change
|Cases
|374,181
|+1,111
|Hospitalizations
|32,483
|+15
|Deaths
|8,223
|+29
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
—Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.
