Cobb reported two COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, though deaths in the county remain low at an average of 1.6 per day as of Tuesday. For comparison, Cobb was averaging more than five deaths per day a month ago.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to be low relative to the surge in January, when the daily average topped 700 cases. Cobb is averaging 162 cases per day as of Tuesday. Cases have still not reached levels as low as they did during a period of several weeks last September and October, when the state reported fewer than 100 cases per day in Cobb.
Though cases and deaths remain low, the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, known as P.1, was reported for the first time in Georgia Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed. The case was recorded in Newton County.
The variant that emerged in Brazil seems to be more contagious than other strains, according to the Associated Press. There are also concerns that it reinfects patients who have already contracted P.1. The effectiveness of vaccines against the variant is so far unclear.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia DPH.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|03/23/21
|Change
|Cases
|57,461
|+56
|Hospitalizations
|2,932
|+7
|Deaths
|893
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
|Category
|03/23/21
|Change
|Cases
|844,720
|+1,045
|Hospitalizations
|58,068
|+107
|Deaths
|16,187
|+16
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.