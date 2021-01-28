Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that 418,584 Georgians who are 65 or older have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Our top priority is getting vaccines in the arms of the most vulnerable Georgians: our seniors," Kemp said in a news release. "Thanks to our expanded weekly allocation from the federal government, we will continue taking necessary steps to protect elderly Georgians - especially those in our nursing homes - frontline healthcare workers, and first responders. Demand for the vaccine still vastly outweighs supply, so I continue to ask all Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow public health guidance as we get shots in arm as safely and as quickly as possible."
The state also reported that 99.5% of nursing homes have had their first clinic through the Operation Warp Speed partnership with CVS and Walgreens. CVS has completed all nursing homes first clinics and 40% of second clinics, collectively administering 41,306 doses. Walgreens has completed 73 nursing homes first clinics and 32% of second clinics, collectively administering 11,024 total doses.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|01/28/21
|Change
|Cases
|49,759
|+387
|Hospitalizations
|2,574
|+8
|Deaths
|688
|+12
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
|Category
|01/28/21
|Change
|Cases
|737,205
|+5,430
|Hospitalizations
|49,608
|+361
|Deaths
|12,280
|+147
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.