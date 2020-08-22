Saturday saw Cobb County’s second highest, single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths, with 10 more fatalities reported by the state than were reported the day before.
That’s the highest since May 28, when there were 11 deaths reported in one day.
Tuesday's report showed what is now the third highest death count in the county at 9.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 numbers for Saturday
|Category
|8/22
|Change
|Cases
|15,816
|+129
|Hospitalizations
|1,526
|+13
|Deaths
|368
|+10
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday
|Category
|8/22
|Change
|Cases
|252,222
|+2,615
|Hospitalizations
|23,325
|+200
|Deaths
|5,092
|+95
Meanwhile, Georgia on Saturday became the 10th state in the nation to report that it has surpassed 5,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said there have been at least 5,092 deaths in the state caused by the coronavirus and more than 252,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Data kept by the AP shows the coronavirus has been spreading in Georgia faster per-capita than any other state over the past two weeks, although infection numbers have been declining in the state since their peak last month.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.