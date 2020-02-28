If renewed for another six years this November, the county’s one-cent special-purpose sales tax would bring in $810 million. A review of a draft list of the proposed projects provided to the MDJ Friday shows few are the big-ticket items traditionally funded by such taxes.
One-quarter of the revenue the tax would bring in would be dedicated to repaving county roads. Another quarter would go toward other county Department of Transportation projects, such as bridges, sidewalks and drainage and intersection improvements.
Earlier this week, county Chairman Mike Boyce summed up a new penny sales tax when he said, “we need to get back to the basics.”
All of that will help the county manage its growth in the coming years, Boyce said. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, Cobb will have more than 1 million people by 2050. On Thursday, Boyce told the Cumberland Community Improvement District’s board there is nothing he or anyone else can do about it.
“If I never did another rezoning, we would still have a million people in this county (by 2050) because the land use map supports it,” Boyce told members of the Cumberland board.
At least $41 million would go toward information technology infrastructure. The county's six cities would get $3 million each. County parks would get $24 million in the form of renovations, the addition of synthetic turf and new lighting.
The only big-ticket public works projects on the list are new facilities for the county’s police, fire and animal services departments.
Boyce said he expects opposition from county residents who are categorically opposed to taxes or who believe the county already collects enough money in property taxes.
“Spend some time with me, and I’ll show you why what we’re bringing in the general fund — all we’re doing is restoring the county to where it was 10 years ago,” Boyce said. And, reprising his 2018 argument for a millage rate hike, Boyce said such taxes are the cost of a “5-star government.”
Members of the Cumberland CID’s governing board asked how they could help usher the SPLOST to passage.
Board member Barry Teague suggested Boyce begin any presentations by showing county voters “how much really goes to county government,” suggesting their taxes are low relative to those of neighboring counties.
The county will host 20 open houses through May to educate voters on the details of the tax and the county's upcoming budget negotiations.
CID board member Connie Engle gave some marketing advice, inspired by former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich's anti-tax pledge known as the Contract with America.
“In the Contract with America — forget how you felt about that — they had a … little business card they were handing out to people,” she said. She recalled being handed one by then-Congressman Bob Barr. “He said put this in your wallet so you can refer to it when anybody asks you what’s going on. And I did. And it just stuck with me. Because it was really helpful. We’re all in leadership roles around here but we can’t always articulate it. We don’t always have a PowerPoint handy. But that might be something we could do to help you out.”
