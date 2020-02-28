SPLOST renewal proposed projects

PUBLIC SAFETY AGENCY $82,000,000

Police Department headquarters (District 3) and police training center/firing range (District 4) — $18,000,000

Patrol Vehicles – continued vehicle replacement — $10,000,000.00

New 911 Center — $10,000,000

Radio Equipment Replacement — $16,000,000

Fire training renovation (district 1) and Fire Station #12 (District 3) — $24,000,000

New EOC — $4,000,000

SUPPORT SERVICES AGENCY $27,000,000

Replacement of aging foundational technology infrastructure — $6,000,000

Cyber security tools and technologies — $2,000,000

Digital Government/Smart Community; Includes modernizing and replacing business applications and systems — $9,000,000

Property management (equipment; roofs; exteriors, grounds and signage; interiors) — $10,000,000

COUNTY WIDE PROJECTS $46,000,000

Two radio towers (Additional towers and/or replacement of existing towers) — $7,000,000

New animal services facility — $15,000,000

Judicial Technology (District 3) — $18,000,000

Access Control System for Adult Detention Center — $6,000,000

LIBRARIES — $3,850,000

Video surveillance cameras; operation and maintenance funding for Lewis A. Ray Library and Vinings Library (District 2), Stratton Library and Kemp Library, West Cobb Regional Library (District 1) and Mountain View Library, South Cobb Regional Libraries (Districts 3 and 4) — $3,850,000

PARKS — $24,000,000.00

Technology, Life Safety and Security Improvements at Big Shanty Park, Corps of Engineers and Fair Oaks Park/Recreation Center (District 1); Hyde Farm and Sewell Mill Park (District 2); The Art Place (District 3); and Mable House Complex and Silver Comet Fontaine Road (District 4) — $750,000

Building renovations and improvements at Big Shanty Park - the Art Station, Fair Oaks Park/Recreation Center, Lost Mountain Park and Pitner Road Park (District 1); Fullers Park, Sewell Park and Terrell Mill Park (District 2); Central Aquatics Center, Gymnastics Center, Mountain View Aquatic Center and Noonday Creek Park (District 3); South Cobb Aquatic Center, West Cobb Aquatic Center, Ron Anderson Recreation Center and Wild Horse Creek Park (District 4) — $4,500,000.00

Synthetic turf conversions of athletic fields at Hubert Soccer Complex, Lost Mountain Park (District 1); Terrell Mill Park (District 2); Mud Creek Soccer Complex, Wallace Park (District 4) — $7,480,000

Electrical and lighting upgrades at Hubert Soccer Complex (District 1); Fullers Park (District 2); Central Aquatic Center, Mountain View Aquatic Center, Sandy Plains Park (District 3); Mud Creek Soccer Complex, South Cobb Complex (District 4) — $3,430,000

Mechanical system replacement at Gymnastics Center, Mountain View Aquatic Center (District 3); South Cobb Aquatic Center, West Cobb Aquatic Center (District 4) and elsewhere as needed — $3,420,000

Paving at Fair Oaks Park/Recreation Center (District 1); East Cobb Park, Fullers Park, Terrell Mill Park (District 2); Hurt Road Park (District 4) and elsewhere as needed — $1,000,000

Park Amenities at Al Bishop Softball Complex (District 1); East Cobb Park (District 2); Silver Comet Trail, Tramore Park, Wallace Park (District 4) and other amenity replacements as needed — $500,000

Site, Erosion, Ponds, Lake & Dam Improvements at Lost Mountain Park (District 1); Rhyne Park (District 2); and Wild Horse Creek Park (District 4) — $500,000

Subsurface Infrastructure — $1,500,000

Park and Facility Signage — $920,000

DOT — $360,915,994.00

Resurfacing: Pavement preservation and rehabilitation (OCI-60) — $227,700,000

Bridges: Replace, repair, rehabilitate deficient bridges — $13,800,000

Drainage Systems: Replacement of failed drainage systems — $10,350,000

School Zone Improvements: Operational/safety improvements around schools — $4,140,000 Federal, State, Local Match: Funds used to match outside funding sources — $41,400,000

Traffic management, traffic signal timing and planning - transportation technology and planning — $23,115,000

Facilities - Traffic Operations - Replace signal and sign shops — $3,105,000

Transit Capital Improvements - Marietta Maintenance Facility — $4,600,000

Sidewalk Improvements - ADA improvements and sidewalk construction — $11,500,000

Old Stilesboro Rd at County Line Rd – Realign intersection — $2,840,500

Due West at Antioch – Intersection Improvement — $2,966,994

Post Oak Tritt Rd at Holly Springs Rd – Intersection Improvement — $3,910,000

Cumberland Pkwy Safety Improvements (Paces Walk to Paces Ferry Road) — $370,875

Church Rd / Plant Atkinson at N Church Ln – Hill cut and add turn lanes — $2,645,000

Shallowford Rd at Gordy Pkwy (W) - Intersection Improvement — $701,500

Canton Rd Corridor Improvements — $2,415,000

E/W Connector Corridor Improvements — $669,875

Riverside Pkwy at White Rd – Add LT lanes SB and EB — $1,466,250

S Gordon Rd at Pisgah Rd – Intersection Improvement — $3,220,000

MUNICIPALITY-JOINT PROJECTS — $18,000,000

Acworth — $3,000,000

Austell — $3,000,000

Kennesaw — $3,000,000

Marietta — $3,000,000

Powder Springs — $3,000,000

Smyrna — $3,000,000

COMMUNITY IMPACT PROJECTS $45,000,000

District 1:

Kemp Family Park: Parking, Trails, Restroom — $1,000,000

Price Park: Bridge, Parking — $1,000,000

Al Bishop Complex: LED Conversion, Synthetic Turf Fields — $2,200,000

Lost Mountain Complex: LED conversion, Synthetic Turf Fields — $2,172,000

Big Shanty Park: Additional Parking at Art Station/Tennis Courts — $300,000

Ward Recreation Center: Interior & Exterior Renovations — $1,200,000

Cobblestone Golf Course: Cart Path Repair/Replacement — $250,000

North Cobb Regional Library: Project Completion Items — $200,000

North Cobb Senior Center: Covered Walkway & Portico — $200,000

Senior Wellness Center: Art Room Exhaust Fans — $100,000

Senior Wellness Center: Lobby Renovations — $100,000

Senior Wellness Center: Parking Lot Reconfiguration — $100,000

West Cobb Senior Center: Kitchen & Restroom Renovations — $78,000

Lost Mountain Road @ Amberton/Oakleigh: North and South Bound Turn Lanes — $2,300,000

District 2:

Acquire Tritt Property — cost TBD

District 3:

Repurpose Shaw Park — $5,000,000

Ebenezer Downs — $3,000,000

Veterans Memorial — $1,000,000

DOT Projects: Sidewalks, Resurfacing and Intersection Improvements — $2,250,000

District 4:

Projects to be determined

Source: Cobb County