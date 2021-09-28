Tuesday saw another high COVID-19 death toll in Cobb County, with six new deaths reported. The county is still averaging 2.4 deaths per day as of Tuesday even as COVID-19 cases have halved since early September. Increases in deaths lag behind increases in cases by a few weeks.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
Category
09/28/21
Change
Cases
81,300
+175
Hospitalizations
3,898
+4
Deaths
1,165
+6
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday
Category
09/28/21
Change
Cases
1,216,039
+2,453
Hospitalizations
80,383
+243
Deaths
22,228
+106
As of Tuesday, Wellstar Health System had 428 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 88% of them unvaccinated. The system had 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 90% of them unvaccinated, and 106 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 92% of them unvaccinated.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
