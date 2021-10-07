Cobb County recorded 11 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,215. Cobb was averaging 5.9 deaths as of Thursday, the highest seven-day average since February. The highest death rate Cobb has seen was 6.9 per day, in late January.
New cases of the virus, however, have declined for the past two weeks.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
Category
10/07/21
Change
Cases
82,747*
+446*
Hospitalizations
3,950
+6
Deaths
1,215
+11
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday
Category
10/07/21
Change
Cases
1,238,404*
+4,023*
Hospitalizations
82,365
+273
Deaths
23,236
+159
*The state DPH said that COVID-19 case numbers reported Wednesday were artificially low due to “a technical issue with processing electronic lab reports overnight.” Given that issue, the MDJ did not report Wednesday's case numbers. The MDJ's Thursday's case numbers represent a two-day total. The reported numbers for hospitalizations and deaths, however, were not affected by this issue, per the DPH.
As of Thursday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 313 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 86% of them unvaccinated. The system had 81 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 90% of them unvaccinated, and 62 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 89% of them unvaccinated.
