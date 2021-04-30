The Cobb County Prayer Breakfast is back in 2021, albeit in a virtual format, after last year’s event was canceled.
The event is Thursday, May 6 at 8 a.m. and will be streamed at cobbcountyprayerbreakfast.org. It can be viewed live or after the event ends. This year’s theme is “Lord, pour out Your LOVE, LIFE and LIBERTY,” borrowed from 2 Corinthians 3:17.
This year’s breakfast is being emceed by radio host Taylor Scott of 104.7 The Fish and gospel singer, songwriter and writer Babbie Mason will help lead worship.
Last year’s event was supposed to be headlined by Anne Graham Lotz, an evangelist and daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham. She will instead lead prayer at the 2022 breakfast.
“Our group was determined to find a way to hold an event in 2021 that would honor the power of prayer and celebrate the gifts of Love, Life and Liberty despite the restrictions on meeting in large groups,” Scott Gregory, co-chair of the breakfast, said in a statement.
Gregory said the virtual event took shape when “God opened the door” for committee member Ron Younker to connect with Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, who is hosting and filming the event.
“We are encouraging everyone to join us in prayer and to share the event with others through social media,” Gregory said. “The music and speakers have a powerful message of hope and love. You will not want to miss Babbie Mason’s last song, Way Maker. It is special and a true gift.”
Started in 1985 by business, religious and civic leaders in Cobb, the prayer breakfast draws close to 1,000 attendees annually. It aims to bring Cobb Countians together over non-denominational prayer.
Over the years, speakers have included several Georgia governors, senators and congressmen, assorted CEOs, sports figures and religious leaders, and even figures such as Andrew Young, the former UN ambassador, and Margaret Thatcher, the U.K.’s longest serving prime minister.
