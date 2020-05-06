On May 16, 1985, then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris took the stage at the Cobb County Civic Center on Fairground Street to give the keynote address at the inaugural Cobb County Prayer Breakfast.
Now, 35 years later and for the first time, the annual breakfast will be delayed. Concerns surrounding the coronavirus have resulted in the rescheduling of the event from May 7 to August 25.
Harris said banker Joe Daniell was integral in organizing the first event with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and its Chairman John Williams.
The chamber originally hosted the breakfasts, but now they’re handled through a partnership between Cobb County's Prayer Breakfast Committee and partner organizations in the county.
This year, the committee will be recognizing the National Day of Prayer with 12 hours of prayer live on Facebook. .
Scott Gregory, Cobb County Prayer Committee co-chairman, said the committee felt that, "in the interest of safety and wisdom," social media would be a better medium to honor the day of prayer.
“While we cannot be together in person to share the love of God with each other and pray for our community, we can join each other during the 12 Hours of Prayer on social media to pray for our health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, business owners, local leaders, educators and fellow Georgians," Gregory said. "The power of prayer has always served our Nation well in times of need and this is no exception.”
The 12 hours will start at 8 a.m. with a special message recorded by Ann Graham Lotz, daughter of one of America’s most influential evangelists, Rev. Billy Graham. A pre-recorded video sharing prayer for the community, state and nation will be shared by a member of the Cobb County Prayer Committee each hour.
In reflecting with the MDJ this week, Harris said Daniell took the invitation for him to serve as the prayer event's inaugural speaker 35 years ago to then state Sen. Roy Barnes, who in turn delivered it to him. Barnes, who later became governor, was at the time one of Harris’ floor leaders in the Georgia Senate and was to introduce Harris at the event.
Harris said he graciously accepted. He said during his time in office and throughout his life, he has cherished prayer and attended annual state prayer breakfasts in Atlanta. Those events drew crowds of more than 1,000, who heard from speakers including Graham, he said.
But even in its first year, Cobb’s event drew several hundred, both Barnes and Harris recalled, adding that they have returned as guests at many more.
“We thought it was a good opportunity to bring the community together, and it’s been successful even beyond our initial thoughts,” Barnes said.
Though he couldn’t quite remember the theme of his keynote address 35 years ago, Harris said he’s sure he used his two favorite Bible verses of the time: Luke 1:37, “For with God nothing shall be impossible,” and Psalm 37:5, “Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass.”
Harris said though it’s been delayed, people should take a moment to remind themselves of the importance of praying this May 7, the National Day of Prayer, especially in such challenging times.
“We do have a responsibility to pray for our leaders. I was always appreciative of people (sending) cards and letters … saying, ‘Our Sunday school class prayed for you this Sunday, information like that, and I was very grateful for it,” he said. “Any of my major decisions and even a lot of the minor ones was a matter of prayer for me.”
Harris said those in leadership positions now, while so much remains uncertain about the coronavirus and its effects, are probably even more appreciative of others’ prayers than he could have been.
Barnes agreed, calling prayer an “essential part of everyday living, particularly in times of crisis.”
“It helps to bring our people together, it gives us comfort and it gives us a humbleness that we are not, as humans, in control of everything,” he said. “The prayer breakfast has been a part of our institutional life in Cobb County that heals us and shows that we are a people dependent on providence rather than our own actions. … And I’m proud that there is interest in continuing this fine institution.”
While this year’s breakfast may come later than would have been expected only months ago, Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Loud said he hopes to see everyone in August.
“Social distancing has changed the way we do many things, including the way we worship,” he said, adding that the event will still be a time to “lift up our community and each other in prayer” and to encourage each other as the community recovers from the challenging times it’s facing.
Acworth holding virtual prayer event
One Cobb city, meanwhile, will also continue the tradition of joining together in prayer this Thursday.
The city of Acworth will celebrate the National Day of Prayer at 10 a.m., with an online ceremony streamed live on Facebook.
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said all are welcome to tune in by searching “Acworth National Day of Prayer Event,” and watching the stream.
“This has always been a very important event for us,” he said, adding that the city has observed the day for about 20 years.
Speakers will give their videoed addresses from city hall and will include pastors from local churches around Acworth and Kennesaw, nonprofit and private school leaders, as well as city officials.
Timothy Miller, who sings “God Bless America” at Atlanta Braves home games, will close the ceremony with the patriotic song, Allegood said.
Powder Springs, while not holding any formal event, has encouraged its residents to “step outside to take a walk through your neighborhood or just walk through your home and pray when you see something that inspires you to do so,” according to its website. The city is still encouraging its residents to adhere to social distancing guidelines on their walks.
City officials say Mayor Al Thurman will also post a “special message” to get the day started on Thursday morning.
Smyrna and Marietta officials said they're not holding a formal event. Kennesaw and Austell officials did not respond to request for comment.
