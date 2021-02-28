The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a call of shots fired at Sky Restaurant Bar and Grill, located on Whispering Pines Road in Mableton.
The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to CCPD spokesman Wayne Delk.
At this time, CCPD does not have any victims and it appears that nobody was actually shot, Delk said.
