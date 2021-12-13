Tim Cox, who was tapped as Cobb County's police chief in 2019, will step down at the end of the year.
The county will now seek out a new chief who, in the words of Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, “can take a fresh look at things, to talk about where we've done well, but talk about where our opportunities are.”
A job posting for the chief’s position is up on the county's website, with a salary range of $153,000 to $230,000.
The news wasn’t prominently announced by the county, but Cox is set to be honored alongside several other retiring department heads at the Board of Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.
“I've had a blessed career. It's time to be with my wife and my family and pursue some other adventures in life that I want to (do),” Cox told the MDJ at a groundbreaking ceremony for northeast Cobb’s new police precinct Monday.
Joining the department in 1985, Cox said policing has changed immensely since he first earned his badge and gun. Technology has of course advanced by leaps and bounds, and when he started, he got six weeks of training at an academy for all of northwest Georgia; nowadays, Cobb officers spend 26 weeks at the county’s own academy.
“The new officer coming out of our academy now is so much more prepared to be a police officer than the officers in my class, when I graduated,” Cox said.
Cox had “every intention of retiring” several years ago, but was talked into staying on to fill the shoes of his predecessor, Michael Register, in June 2019. Now at age 59, he’s ready to get to all the hunting, fishing, and traveling he’s put aside over the years.
“Realizing January 1 when I wake up that I will be a retired police officer instead of an active duty police officer — I just bet it’s going to be a very strange feeling. But I also know that it's the time. There’s some great leaders coming up through the police department … I think every police chief just is almost like a ladder, builds another rung and takes the department one or two rungs up. Then the next chief does that, and I think that hopefully I've done that. And the department, I think, has a very bright future,” he added.
Thanking Cox for his service, Cupid said his tenure will be marked by major projects in the department like its new headquarters and an updated pay grade system for officers.
“I think that he has the opportunity to leave a legacy of us making solid investments in the department,” Cupid said.
Added Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, “It’s sad to see him go, very sad. He’s been a great chief and it’s over 30-something years he’s been with the police force, and he has a lot of experience.”
