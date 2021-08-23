Cobb County is one of a number of local organizations partnering with Gas South and the United Way of Greater Atlanta for a "21‑Day Racial Equity Challenge."
The program is described as a self-guided learning tour, designed to educate residents on "the history and impact of racism and how it has impacted our well-being." Participants will receive three educational emails per week for seven weeks.
Topics, according to the United Way, will include "Understanding Privilege," "History of Racism in Atlanta," and "Housing & Redlining," among others. The project is part of a broader push by the United Way to address racial and socioeconomic disparities in the metro area.
For more information, visit racialequity.unitedwayatlanta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.