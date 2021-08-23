239259747_10159269052732559_3697458309291847300_n.jpg

Cobb County is one of a number of local organizations partnering with Gas South and the United Way of Greater Atlanta for a "21‑Day Racial Equity Challenge."

The program is described as a self-guided learning tour, designed to educate residents on "the history and impact of racism and how it has impacted our well-being." Participants will receive three educational emails per week for seven weeks.

Topics, according to the United Way, will include "Understanding Privilege," "History of Racism in Atlanta," and "Housing & Redlining," among others. The project is part of a broader push by the United Way to address racial and socioeconomic disparities in the metro area.

For more information, visit racialequity.unitedwayatlanta.org.

